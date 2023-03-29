LGBTQ+: Clergy not hungry enough for passage of Anti-gay bill – Solomon Nkansah

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A former National Communications Officer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is surprised at the posturing of the clergy over the delays in passing the Anti-gay bill laid before Parliament.



Mr. Solomon Nkansah expressed the party’s surprise at the clergy while discussing the issue of gay rights following the visit of US Vice President, Kamara Harris to Ghana.



“I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting freedom and supporting the fighting for equality among all people, and that all people be treated equally.



“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider, and I consider, to be a human rights issue, and that will not change,” Kamala Harris said on the issue of gay rights during her three-day visit to Ghana which ended on Tuesday, 28 March 2023.



It is against this background that Mr. Nkansah said the clergies are not hungry for the passage of the bill to restore Ghana’s proper values.



Mr. Nkansah who is the Director of Operations for the Duffour for President campaign spoke on the discussion segment on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



He said there should have been some out-pouring of the clergy on the street demanding the immediate passage of the bill by Parliament and subsequent assent to the bill by the president.



Meanwhile; Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin took issue with the US Vice President’s comment, saying: “This thing should not be tolerated. That is undemocratic. What is democracy?



“That somebody else will have to dictate to me as to what is good and what is bad? Unheard of.



“Because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging? Come on!” he said.



Mr. Bagbin categorically said: “The bill will be passed.”



He then warned President Akufo-Addo: “This is a word to His Excellency the president: There’s no way he can intervene.



“That answer he gave: that it is now before parliament and when it gets to the stage he has to intervene, he’ll come in; hey, please, this is legislation, this is not execution. Wait until we pass it and then we direct you to execute it.



“That is when you come in.



“That is why we are the representatives of the people. So, in case of law, which is part of the policy, we finalise and then the executive now has the authority to implement it and execute it.



“Let’s get this clear.



While this bill is before us, he is not in charge; I am in charge.



I hope the US Vice President is not yet gone but she’ll read from me,” Mr. Bagbin said.