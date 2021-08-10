LGBTQ+ Bill: People’s private sexual lives will not affect price of kenkey – Robert Akoto

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

• Activities of LGBTQ+ persons won’t affect prices of food, a human rights advocate has stated



• He maintains what people do in private should remain their own business



• Robert Akoto wants more civility attached to the bill to criminalize the activities of the LGBTQ+



A human rights advocate, Robert Amoafo Akoto, has wondered why the private choices for sexual preferences of anybody should be so much of a bother to others so much that a bill would be advanced to criminalize it.



According to him, none of that should matter to third parties and particularly if it will not affect the prices of foodstuffs like kenkey or impact the parliament’s ability to procure V8 vehicles for its members.



Before parliament today, is a Private Members Bill being spearheaded by Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, and some other 8 colleagues, to make the practice of LGBTQ in the country illegality.



But, reacting to the proposed Bill on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, the former head of Amnesty International, Ghana, Robert Akoto stated that it is only because technology has advanced that activities of these persons have been so magnified.



“Now, technology has advanced, science has advanced, awareness has advanced, research has advanced so clearly, we’ve become more aware of LGBTQ people than we were before.



“Before we started discussing this Bill, there were LGBTQ people who were having sex. What changed in our culture? What difference did it make that two men or two women were sleeping in their room and having sex? Did it change the price of kenkey or change the price of the V8 parliament was going to buy?” he said.



He has therefore asked that some practicality is accorded to discussions concerning the community, their activities, and the Bill before parliament.



“So, when we’re talking about these things, we need to be very, very practical in our discussions. When a man and woman stay in their room to have sex, it doesn’t affect me in any way, nor does it affect you, nor does it affect anybody sitting in parliament.



“Same, if a man and a man stay in their room, in their privacy and they have sex, it doesn’t affect anybody in any way and therefore I think that what people do in their privacy should stay in their privacy and no one should go about making laws to criminalize them for having sex,” he explained.



