LGBTQ+: Bagbin's neutrality soiled after becoming cheerleader for anti-LGBTQ bill – H. Prempeh

General News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the matter of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, welcoming a bill presented to the House that would criminalize the “promotion, advocacy, funding and act of homosexuality in all its forms,” a professor of law has described it as a failure on the part of the astute lawmaker.



According to the Executive Director of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Alban Bagbin’s record of being a neutral leader has been soiled by this singular act, putting him in international headlines “for all the wrong reasons,” reports kasapafmonline.com.



“How a Speaker who is not a Member of Parliament and has no legislative initiative or vote in the business of the House gets to make himself into the cheerleader for a bill, including personally guaranteeing its passage, just beats me.



“…He is cast more in the mold of the Speaker in Westminster, not the Speaker of the House of Representatives in Washington," he said via a Facebook post.



Alban Bagbin is reported to have described the LGBTQ+ subject as “pandemic”, stressing that it is worse than the coronavirus pandemic.



He added that “it must be fought by all of us.”



Last week, some eight Members of Parliament presented a bipartisan private members’ bill to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, which would ensure that there is a clear ban on activities of the persons affiliated to the gay community in the country.



Led by Sam George (Ningo-Prampram), the other MPs are Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West), Della Adjoa Sowah (Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi West) Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (La Dadekotopon), and Nelson Dafeamekpor (South Dayi).



When passed, this law will clearly outlaw the practice of homosexuality in Ghana, phasing out the law that speaks of the illegality of unnatural canal knowledge in our constitution that is currently argued by many as not being clear enough to discourage the practice.



“Phar-i-sees; they who see all “sins” that are far but none that is close to them,” Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh maintained.



