LGBT influencers; occultists exploiting SHS food shortage to initiate students – Counsellor alleges

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Kumasi-based family life counsellor, Albert Krampah has suggested that the LGBTQI+ community and occultist groups are recruiting Senior High School students into their fold in exchange for food.



According to his information, some LGBTQI+ influencers were recently found in a popular girls’ senior high school to make donations to students following the inability of the government to supply adequate food to Senior High Schools.



“They went to the school with ten huge packs of food and provisions. There is a female student who serves as their agent to distribute these items to students she is able to initiate into their fold and parents have no idea,” he lamented.



Mr. Krampah's assertion comes at a time Senior High Schools are experiencing acute food shortages and in some cases stark non-availability of some food items on the food list.



Students complain they are fed smaller quantities, poor quality and repeated meals with some having to take breakfast without sugar and bread.



“So when the students approach these guys who have stocked their trunks and chop boxes in the midst of such hard times, they do that in their innocence only to be asked to join in the homosexual act in return for the freebies,” Counsellor Albert asserted in an interview with Ultimate FM’s Ivan Heathcote Fumador.



He pointed out further that, occultist groups are wooing students with promises to provide food items, provisions and electronic gadgets to any student who wishes to be initiated.



The counsellor charged parents to begin sending food supplies to their children rather than sit aloof while government sorts out supply bottlenecks.