LCB Worldwide Ghana, GUTA take market centres fumigation to Eastern Region

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: Eye on Port

Crisis management company, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), has taken the fumigation of market centres in the country to the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua.



Thousands of shops in the city, spanning six market centres namely, Central Market, Juaben Serwaa Market, Adweso Market, Zongo Market, Agartha Market and Beads Market were fumigated on Sunday, January 23, 2022 in efforts to help quell the spread of COVID-19.



This comes on the back of a similar fumigation exercise jointly carried out by GUTA and LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited at the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Market in the Greater Accra Region last Sunday, January 16, 2022, during which more than one thousand shops were fumigated.



Outlining why the company decided to partner GUTA to embark to the Market Centres Fumigation Project, Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu said as part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it viewed the market centres Covid-19 prone areas due to the crowded nature.



"We believe the traders are highly prone to the Covid-19 virus because of the way they are usually crowded in the market. We know that most of them do not adhere to the safety protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks. They exchange money with customers and all that. And so naturally these are groups that are prone to catching the virus and it was very easy taking the decision to do the market centres.”



According to Mr. Abu the company has decided to intensify the Market Centres Fumigation exercise because of the inception the fourth wave of the virus, explaining that plans are afoot to cover market centres across the country.



"As a company we are resolute in our conviction that we must give back to society and we cannot have the expertise, experience and resources and not put them to use for the benefit of the Ghanaian people. They say a rising tide lifts all vessels and so we believe whatever affects the Ghanaian people, affects us as well. That is why we have resolved to pitch in and give our best shot at this initiative to help government win the fight against the pandemic. The Market Centres Fumigation Project is wholly financed by LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited and comes at no cost to government or the traders", Mr. Abu averred.



The Vice President of GUTA, Mr. Clement Boateng underscored the importance of fumigating the market centres in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.



‘’GUTA is very keen on the welfare of its members and so this partnership with LCB Worldwide comes in handy. We aim to ensure that we reduce drastically, the risk of our members catching the virus and ensure that they operate in a conducive environment’’ he said in an interview with media during the exercise.

He was optimistic that the exercise will yield the right benefits to the trading community and the country at large.



The Municipal Chief Executive for the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly, Hon. Isaac Appau on his part expressed delight at the efforts of LCB Worldwide and GUTA to offer some relief to the traders through the Fumigation exercise.



"This could not have come at a better time when government is doing all within its power to win the COVID-19 fight. I’m delighted and New Juaben South and Koforidua is grateful to LCB Worldwide and GUTA for this great initiative. It will go a long way to help the traders operate in a safe environment", he averred.



Current COVID-19 Figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate that active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 6,224, Confirmed cases 154,891, 277 new cases, 1,357 deaths and 147,310 recoveries.



LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited has been contracted by the Government of Ghana to see to the disinfection of all cargoes leaving or entering the Ports as well as points of entry and exits.



The move is in line with the requirements of the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations.



The company specializes in prevention solutions and disease control at airports, seaports, and border crossings. The company applies its proprietary disinfection systems to control and kill infectious pathogens on humans, clothing, surfaces, baggage, cargo, containers, conveyors, goods, and postal parcels by direct exposure to chemical or physical agents.