Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu receives ‘presidential’ welcome after being elected Vice-Chair of CPA

General News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was welcomed by some chiefs and people at the Kumasi airport



• The chiefs and people held miniature flags waving at the MP



• The MP beat his opponent from New Zealand



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Suame MP, was surprised to see the chiefs and people of his constituency at the Kumasi Airport welcome him after he was elected as the Acting Vice-Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, CPA on August 6, 2021.



The chiefs and people in a video available to GhanaWeb were seen holding miniature Ghana flags waving at the MP while he moves towards them to exchange pleasantries amid drumming and dancing.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was at a point forced to do the adowa dance, a popular traditional dance among the Ashantis and performed during ceremonies like festivals, funerals and other celebrations.



The MP, who is also the Majority Leader and Minister for Presidential Affairs at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, won with 16 votes to beat his opponent from New Zealand, Gerry Browinee.



A letter dated August 6 and available to GhanaWeb reads:



"The voting of the CPA Acting Vice-Chairperson was undertaken in accordance with Article 21(6) of the Constitution, which allows for an election of Acting Vice-Chairperson in the absence of a formal meeting, an election to determine the successful candidate with a simple majority vote will take place by an email ballot of the Executive Committee Members.



"The votes for the two candidates were counted and the results are as follows:



Candidate A – Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Ghana) – 16 votes

Candidate B – Hon. Gerry Brownlee (New Zealand) – 6 votes



"As such, I am delighted to confirm that Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from the CPA Africa Region, has been voted by the Executive Committee to be the CPA Acting Vice-Chairperson."



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will join his colleague lawmakers in late September when next the Executive Committee Meeting takes place.



The 64-year-old stands as one of the longest-serving lawmakers having served in all eight Parliaments in the fourth Republic except the first session i.e. between 1992 - 1996.







