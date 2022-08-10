Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reacts to accusations that Haruna Iddrisu is selling out minority to him

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has reacted to claims that his tenure has witnessed a significant disconnect between his New Patriotic Party majority side and the opposition National Democratic Congress minority in the house.



According to him, his tenure as the leader of government business in parliament has rather brought about unprecedented collaborations between the two sides in the history of Ghana’s parliamentary practice.



“I keep insisting; you hear every now and then that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is not promoting consensus. I disagree with that. I have been a minority leader for 8 years, and God is my witness, no majority leader under the NDC invited me once to their office to discuss anything. Never, God is my witness. Not under Bagbin, not under my bosom friend Cletus Avoka, not under Kumbour. None of them,” he stated when he appeared on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, edition of TV3’s New Day.



He noted that the accusations against the minority leader are a misunderstanding of the consensus between the current majority and minority.



“Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu becomes the majority leader, and you hear occasionally the NDC say that Haruna has sold out to me because we operate like brothers. Haruna walks to my office anytime he wants, and I call him; we discuss matters on the phone. Then my colleague, the Chief whip, is also dealing with his counterpart, the chief whip on the minority side. Muntaka, who is the minority chief whip walks into my office anytime he likes,” added.



The minority leadership, on some occasions, have been accused by some members of the NDC of selling out the interest of the party with regard to some policies.



But the majority leader, who doubles as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, says there is a healthy relationship between leaders on both sides in the interest of consensus building.



“Apart from the parliamentary enclave, you know I am the minister responsible for parliamentary affairs. I invite them to the ministry, and sometimes we have working dinner; we talk over matters, and it culminates in my providing dinner. I mean, that is the kind of collaboration and cooperation I have tried to cement between myself as majority leader and them,” he added.



