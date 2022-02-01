Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is NPP’s biggest problem in Parliament – Murtala

Politics of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Tamale Central lawmaker, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has said the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is the problem of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament.



Murtala said the Suame Member of Parliament is not a team player and that has resulted in 90 percent of the challenges they go through in House.



Some of the NPP MPs have even realized that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is their main problem, he told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Tuesday, February 1.



Speaking in relation to the E-levy, Murtala said “Afenyo-Markin is my very good friend, he is a fantastic young man and very intelligent. So far, he has been doing very well. I think the problem with the NPP is not Afenyo and Annor-Dompreh, it is Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.





“He is the contributor of 90 percent of the problems that they have in the chamber. He is not a team player and some of the NPP MPs will tell you he is the problem.



“I have had a senior Member of the Parliament from the NPP who told me that we shouldn’t pass the E-levy but they can’t come out to say it.



“If voting on the E-levy were to be done secretly, I can bet my last penny that there will be a lot of NPP MPs who will vote against it. The only reason we don’t want that also is that some of our members, we can’t also trust them, to be very honest. We can’t trust them because of what happened in the appointment of the Ministers, it was soo hurting and we can’t trust some of them,” he said.