‘Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has expired; not fit for leadership role’ – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has criticised the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over his recent attitude in Parliament.



The former MP for Wenchi West in the then Brong Ahafo Region said the Suame MP used to be strategic and exuded so much confidence in his activities under previous Speakers of Parliament unlike today.



Speaking to Mugabe Maase on the sidelines of the rejection of the budget last Friday, Asiedu Nketiah observed with worry that the current parliament does not favour his tactics.



“Kyei Mensah Bonsu has expired,” Asiedu Nketiah noted while pointing to Kyei -Mensah-Bonsu’s posture in the house which some Ghanaians have labelled as arrogance.



“He was efficient in the past but now, the environment does not favour him,” he stated and asked the Majority Leader to exhibit leadership qualities in the law-making chamber.



Asiedu Nketiah was booed in the chamber by members of the Majority last Friday citing his presence was likely to influence votes when legislators are approving the 2022 budget.



Even though the Majority were not present to participate in the exercise, the Speaker said their absence could not prevent the House from proceeding with the business of the day.



However, the agitated NPP MPs are of the view that Parliament has not constitutionally rejected the budget.