Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu elected Acting Vice-Chairperson of CPA

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: GNA

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has been elected as the Acting Vice-Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).



Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, who represents the CPA from the Africa region was elected following a vote between him and his only challenger, Mr Garry Brownlee from the CPA New Zealand branch.



A statement issued by Stephen Twigg, Secretary-General of the CPA, noted that the voting of the CPA Acting Vice-Chairperson was undertaken in accordance with Article 21(6) of the Constitution of the CPA, which allows for an election of Acting Vice-Chairperson in the absence of a formal meeting.



He said the election to determine the successful candidate for the Acting Vice-Chairperson would take place through a simple majority vote by email for the Executive Committee Members.



The vote, which was supervised through email in July 2021, witnessed Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, polled 16 votes to beat Mr Brownlee who garnered six votes.



The statement said the election paves the way for Mr Kyei-Mensah Bonsu to join the upcoming Executive Committee meeting of the CPA from September 27 to 30, 2021.



“As such, I am delighted to confirm that Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu from the CPA Africa Region, has been voted by the Executive Committee to be the CPA Acting Vice-Chairperson”.



“We look forward to welcoming Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu at the upcoming Executive Committee Meeting, taking place from September, 27–30 2021,” he added.