Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong, likens him to Donald Trump

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has spoken highly of colleague MP and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu tasked party faithful to be loyal first to the interest of the party than to individuals as flagbearer hopefuls call on them to support their bids.



Speaking of Agyapong when the MP’s Ashanti Regional campaign hit the Suame constituency, the Majority Leader cautioned: “If you don’t like him (Ken), do not say anything that will disgrace him. Mind you, all those claims being made about candidates, you are not witnesses to.



“Nobody knows tomorrow, if you insult Ken and it turns out that he is the chosen flagbearer, you have damaged the chance of the party. Whoever is your preferred candidate, sell him and his mission, there is no need defaming people,” he stressed.



He also made an observation with the American presidential outcomes over the years when only three persons have usually risen to occupy the White House – former Vice Presidents, former lawmakers or former state governors.



Donald Trump, he observed, was the first time that the American voters opted for a businessman as president.



Going by the American analogy, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu averred that Ken Agyapong qualifies to be president on two legs, first as a Member of Parliament and as an astute businessman.



The Majority Leader despite honouring Ken’s campaign stop is a known supporter of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to be elected the NPP’s flagbearer.



Bawumia is expected to face challenge from Agyapong, former trade minister Alan Kyerematen, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong and a number of former ministers. The primaries is slated for later this year.







