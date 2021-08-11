You are here: HomeNews2021 08 11Article 1329766

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kwesi Pratt warns of an 'unusual flu', calls on GMA to investigate

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has asked the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to investigate a flu virus with symptoms like COVID-19.

The veteran journalist who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' narrated how he experienced that unusual flu and had to stay in bed for days.

"There's a flu making the round and I've been a victim. I tested for COVID-19 three times and they were all negative; it got to a time I couldn't even speak and I think this needs to be investigated because it's getting scary" he told the host of the show Kwami Sefa Kayi.



