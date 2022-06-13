Kwesi Pratt 'tackles' EPA boss Kokofu over Green Ghana Project

General News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Renowned Journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has criticised Henry Kokofu for politicising the Green Ghana project.



Executive Director of Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, sought to compare planting projects of other administrations and heads of state and concluded that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stood tall.



The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, however, disagreed with the EPA boss insisting that other Presidents did equally well.



He believes the Green Ghana project is a national effort and should not be politicised.



Both were speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program.





Green Ghana project



The second edition of the Green Ghana Project was launched on March 1, 2022, under the theme: "Mobilising for a Greener Future."



The target is to plant 20 million trees across the country this year.