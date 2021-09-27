Kwesi Pratt slams Regional Minister over fake Taadi pregnant woman

General News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has slammed the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah for being the first person to debunk claims by the alleged kidnapped Takoradi ''pregnant'' woman.



Josephine Panyin Mensah is said to have gone missing and was found recently at Axim unable to speak in a fashion that looked like she had gone through a traumatic experience while missing.



According to accounts, she was pregnant before her disappearance but returned showing no signs of her pregnancy nor with her baby.



As Mrs. Panyin Mensah's story went viral, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah swiftly issued a counter-statement.



“From their preliminary investigations, NIB suspects that this whole story was fake and that the medical doctor who has even looked at her revealed she wasn’t pregnant. That is the immediate information that we have. The police are still with her,” the Minister stated.



Commenting on the Minister's reaction, Kwesi Pratt strongly opined that it was inappropriate for the Minister to have come out to refute the claims.



According to him, it didn't lie in the Minister's mouth to say what he said and that he should have allowed the proper structures to work.



''The Minister should allow the proper structures to deal with communication and public information. It will help them and government. It's not everything that should be said by the Minister'', he said on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



