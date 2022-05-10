Kwesi Pratt shocked at former Methodist Bishop’s ‘attack’ on Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Methodist Bishop lashes out at John Mahama



Mahama promises to repeal E-Levy in 2025



NDC activists reject comments by former Bishop



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has expressed shock at political recent comments by a former Methodist Bishop for Obuasi, Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu.



The clergyman is on record to have stated that former President John Dramani Mahama will not have the opportunity to repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) as promised in 2025 because he will not be president by then.



For Pratt, even though the priest reserves the right to comment on any issue of national importance, church leaders needed to act in a way that can allow them to hold the church together given that people from across the political divide belong in all churches.



Contributing to discussions on Atinka FM’s AM Drive on Monday, May 10, 2022, Pratt said: “I find the comment by the Ex-Methodist Bishop of Obuasi shocking. Pastors are Ghanaians no doubt.



“They play various roles in the history of Ghana. But one thing that churches should note is that members of the Methodist Church do not add their political affiliations when they are registering to join the church.



“This shows that there are members of the church who support NDC and NPP. The leaders of the church should begin to ask themselves how they can conduct themselves in such a way that they will hold the centre of the church together. So that the church does not become a ground for competition, that’s a charge for the bishop,” Kwesi Pratt added.



Bishop Ayensu’s views attracts clapback



John Dramani Mahama, during a public lecture last week stated that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will abolish the E-Levy.



Whiles speaking to journalists at the Methodist Church’s 25th Synod at Mount Zion Methodist Church in Obuasi, the former Bishop stated that the promise by John Mahama to scrap the E-Levy was to influence Ghanaians to vote for him in 2024.



The clergyman also stressed his support for the tax handle and called on the citizenry to also accept it as a means of raising needed revenue for development.



The comments have attracted clapback from members of the NDC who have slammed the clergyman with others like Agbodza, calling on the Church to immediately dissociate itself from the said comments.