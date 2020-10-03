General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

Kwesi Pratt sends well wishes to political parties ahead of 2020 Elections

Kwesi Pratt, Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper

Kwesi Pratt, Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, has sent his well wishes to all political parties ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Mr. Pratt called on Ghanaians to offer prayers for the parties saying "we wish them well. We wish all of them well. The prayerful ones are praying for them and those who can't pray but do other things are also doing it for them''.



He, however, advised the parties and their aspirants not to make statements or take actions that may stoke violence in the elections.



Mr. Pratt also admonished the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct itself well as the Electoral Management Body of Ghana ensuring free and fair elections.



He counseled the Commissioners to be mindful of their utterances prior to the elections.



"They should be mindful of their utterances because if they don't but speak in a manner like some of them have said before, it may wreak chaos."



On the part of Ghanaians, the seasoned journalist urged them to peacefully go and cast their ballots on December 7.



He hoped for the elections to end in peace and stability.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.