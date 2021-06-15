Kwesi Pratt narrates how he was robbed on GIMPA road

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

On the topic of robberies, veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has recounted his horrifying experience on the GIMPA road.



That stretch has gained notoriety for being a hub of robbery activities in the capital. The actions of these robbers have affected some Ghanaians, with constant reports of robbery either on social media or mainstream media platform.



Speaking on the Tuesday, June 14, 2021 edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, Pratt disclosed to the amazement of host, Kwame Sefa Kayi that he was robbed on that stretch.



“The motorway used to a hub of robbery until the police begun patrol on the place. The GIMPA road has become a very dangerous place. They are snatching cars among other things. I have been robbed before. They took my mobile phone. One knocked on my side and by the time I turned, another one had taken my phone. Me of all people. I wasn’t attacked but some others have sustained injuries from the robberies”.



Pratt was speaking on the back of a recent robbery attack on a police officer in a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Jamestown in Accra.



Pratt suspected that the robbers could have benefitted from information from a staff of the financial institution that was transporting the money.



“What happened is quite dangerous because it happened at the centre of town and not the outskirt. The robbers showed clearly that they were bent on doing something. They went with a mindset to kill. Per the stories we’ve read, once they crossed the bullion, they began opening fire on them.



“I watched the video yesterday and from the extent of the injury it will be difficult to watch it again. Another woman was also murdered. We don’t know the how much they took but no one will plan such operation with the aim of getting GHC2000 or GHC3000. They knew how much was in the bullion and they knew it was a huge money.



“How did the criminals know about the schedule of the vans and the route the van will take? How did they know about the amount of money in the bus. We all suspect there could be an insider but it’s a mere suspicion, lets wait for the police investigation”.



