Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades

Politics of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Boadu shades Kwesi Pratt



I moved my party from opposition with margin of over 1 million, John Boadu brags



My name cannot be left out when it comes to political achievements, John Boadu



General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said one of the reasons Kwesi Pratt wants him to lose the NPP national Secretary position is because of his political interest.



According to him, Kwesi Pratt wants him to lose his position so he can continue to enjoy the benefits he gets from the National Democratic Congress.



He said that his name is one that cannot be left out when it comes to political achievements for the NPP.



Speaking on Hello FM, John Boadu said that through his leadership, he has been able to move his party from the opposition with over one million margins.



“…Kwesi Pratt is also praying I lose the elections. Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have done in Ghanaian politics. I have been the National Secretary, National Organiser, and Director of Operations. I moved my party from the opposition with a margin of over 1 million and won the presidency again and you sit there and say I should be removed. He is my friend and me winning will not serve his interest. He knows he won’t get the benefits he receives from the NDC if we continue to be in power.



In terms of political delivery in our country, if you are mentioning five people in this country that have helped their party to achieve credible achievements, my name cannot be left out in the list,” he said.



John Boadu the incumbent General Secretary, is seeking another term as General Secretary of the party.



He will face off with five other aspirants, including Justin Kodua Frimpong; Musah Iddrisu Superior; Frederick Opare Ansah; Charles O. Bissue and Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh.







NYA/WA



