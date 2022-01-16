Kwesi Pratt details how Boakye Agyarko and his supporters were 'bounced' at NPP conference

General News of Sunday, 16 January 2022
NPP has been unfair to Boakye Agyarko, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.
Kwesi Pratt Jnr says Boakye Agyarko should be cleared from any wrongdoing
Boakye Agyarko was denied from entering delegate congress grounds with supporter
Managing editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has revealed how Boakye Agyako, NPP flagbearer hopeful was prevented from entering the delegate conference grounds with supporters. According to him, the security at the premises refused to allow Boakye Agyarko on the grounds with his supporters for no reason, so he had to meet his supporters somewhere else so he could go alone.
Kwesi Pratt Jnr. described this action as deliberate discrimination as the party has been unfair to Boakye Agyarko.
Speaking on Alhaji and Alhaji show, he said there is an element of unfairness to Boakye Agyarko “at the Kumasi conference, Bawumia entering the congress venue was followed by a crowd of supporters including the MPs, there was no problem with it. Boakye Agyarko attempted to enter the venue with his supporters and he was stopped. He was prevented by the security service from entering the venue with his supporters. Eventually they had to meet somewhere else and he has to walk into the conference. What is happening? Deliberate discrimination.”
He said aside from that, the Boakye Agyarko has been left with an impression that he did something wrong to be removed as the Energy minister this he says is unfair.
“The circumstances of the removal of Boakye Agyarko appear to be unfair to him in this context because everyone is going out believing he did something wrong. It has not been stated he did anything wrong and provided that he did something wrong but the impression is created he did something wrong. I think this is most unfair to Boakye Agyarko.” he said