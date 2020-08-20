Politics of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Kwesi Pratt & Yaw Buabeng Asamoah 'fight' over Free SHS

play videoYaw Buaben Asamoa, Communication Director of NPP and Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr and the Member of Parliament for Adenta constituency, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah on Tuesday, ‘fought’ over the implementation of the free SHS policy; the flagship programme of the ruling NPP administration.



Yaw Buabeng Asamoah insisted that the NDC and former President John Mahama opposed its implementation insisting that it was not possible; however, Kwesi Pratt disagreed.



“Where did Mahama say the implementation of the free SHS policy was not possible? It’s not true!” he told Buabeng Asamoah. Both were contributing to a panel discussion on Tuesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



However, the MP who doubles as the Communications Director of the NPP refused to accept Kwesi Pratt's argument.



He quoted former Education Minister under Lee Ocran's statement on the free SHS to buttress his point that the NDC stood against the policy.



"The NDC was bent on saying that the free SHS policy was not implementable or achievable," he said.



Kwesi Pratt then retorted; "did you deliver what you promised? You promised to introduce free SHS in one goal which you didn't; you implemented progressively...I knew it was impossible to do all the three years in one goal."



"We said we were going to do free SHS; we came in and we did it" Yaw Buabeng Asamoah shot back.



The back and forth went on unabated until host of the show Kwami Sefa Kayi stepped in.



Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the NDC has once again denied claims that he will scrap the policy.



Speaking to the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, during a courtesy call, he said: “Free Senior High School education has come to stay. If anybody tells you that I, John Dramani Mahama, will abolish Free SHS when I come into power tell the person he is a bloody liar”









