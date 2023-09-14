Kwesi Pratt, Dr Abbey slam EC deputy chairperson over ‘voting is not by force’ comment

Politics of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr and Broadcaster Randy Abbey have slammed Dr. Dr Bossman Asare, a deputy commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), over comments he passed regarding the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.



Dr Bossman Asare is reported to have said that ‘voting is not by force’ in an interview with Accra-based TV3.



Reacting to this during a panel discussion on the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Kwesi was shocked at the comments passed by the EC deputy commissioner.



He said that some Ghanaians when appointed into public office become tin gods who must be worshipped by the people who gave them their jobs.



“This is unbelievable… In this country, I think one of the biggest problems we have is that you elect somebody, once the person gets elected he becomes your lord and you have to worship that person. You appoint somebody to a public office, immediately they become gods and you have to bow to them and worship them.



“They have no respect for us. I have listened to an official of the Electoral Commission who is able to make a public statement to the effect that voting is not compulsory if you don’t want to vote go home. I mean incredible,” he said.



Dr Randy Addey, the host of the Good Morning Ghana programme, indicated that the comments by Dr Bossman Asare were totally unnecessary.



He said that it is the job of Dr Bossman Asare and EC to ensure that every Ghanaian gets the chance to vote by registering those who are eligible voters.



“Yes, it is true that in Ghana, elections are not compulsory, like in some jurisdictions. But you, the Electoral Commission, your mandate is to ensure that, that right I have, I can exercise it. So, whether I decide that I vote in an election or not, what has it got to do with you,” he fumed.



The broadcaster criticised Civil Society Organisations and faith-based organisations for going silent over the actions of the EC which many are afraid would lead to many Ghanaians being disenfranchised for the 2024 elections.



The EC has come under intense scrutiny over its decision to hold its limited voter registration at only its district offices across the country. Many Ghanaians including five political parties have said that the decision of the EC is unconstitutional and would lead to many eligible voters not getting the chance to vote in the 2024 polls.



