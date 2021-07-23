Kwesi Nyantakyi back in court over fraud case

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi is scheduled to re-appear in court later today, July 23, 2021 over his fraud and corruption case.



Prior to today’s hearing, Presiding Judge, Justice El-Freda Denkyi before adjourning the case ordered the prosecutor to serve defence lawyers with disclosures and witness statements to the defence.



Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi has been charged with fraud and corruption. Nyantakyi has also been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. Former Northern Regional Football Association chairman Abdulai Alhassan has also been charged with a similar offense.



The two men pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail to the sum of GHc1 million with three sureties to be justified.



Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Number 12 exposé, allegedly collecting cash gifts and peddling influence.



He resigned as GFA President, and lost his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.