Kwesi Dawood saga: NDC quashes suspension of officer accused of incest

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress, NDC, on Wednesday (October 13) quashed a decision by a regional branch to suspend an embattled officer facing charges of incest.



Kwesi Dawood, the Central Regional Communications Officer was suspended by the regional executives after reports emerged that he had had sexual relations with his 15-year-old daughter.



But a letter signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC General Secretary said the Functional Executive Committee, FEC, at a meeting on Wednesday (October 13, 2021) had overturned the decision stating among others that it was prejudicial and violated his rights as a criminally accused person.



“The Functional Executive Committee of the party, at its meeting held today, 13th October 2021 took the view that the suspension of Mr. Kwesi Dawood is not only prejudicial to the matter pending in Court, but that same violates the rights of a criminally accused person to a fair trial, the rules of natural justice and Article 46(1)(a)(c)(d) of the NDC Constitution.”



“…Only the Functional Executive Committee at the national level of the party has the power to suspend an office holder of the party at the regional level. Consequently, FEC has quashed the purported suspension of the Central Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kwesi Dawood by the Central Regional Executive Committee of the party, as same is wrongful and without regard for due process,” the statement explained.



Allegations of incest against Kwesi Dawood



Kwesi Dawood is battling with the law after his 15-year-old daughter made allegations of defilement against him.



He is reported to have subjected the girl to sexual intercourse which is termed as incest.



He was declared wanted by the police in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast but he turned himself and was processed for court on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.



He has since been granted bail to the tune of GH¢30,000 by the Cape Coast Circuit Court.



Read the full statement by NDC FEC below:





FEC QUASHES SUSPENSION OF CENTRAL REGIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER OF THE NDC, MR. KWESI DAWOOD.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken note of reports in the media that the Central Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kwesi Dawood has been suspended by the Central Regional Executive Committee of the party over some allegations that are pending before a Court of Competent Jurisdiction.



Our attention has also been drawn to media interviews granted by the Central Regional Secretary of the party, Mr. Kojo Quansah in which he confirmed the said decision by the Central Regional Executive Committee.



The Functional Executive Committee of the party at its meeting held today, 13th October, 2021 took the view that the suspension of Mr. Kwesi Dawood is not only prejudicial to the matter pending in Court, but that same violates the rights of a criminally accused person to a fair trial, the rules of natural justice and Article 46(1)(a)(c)(d) of the NDC Constitution which provides as follows;



Article 46: SPECIAL COMPLAINTS COMMITTEE



(1) A Special Complaints Committee comprising three (3) members shall be established at various levels of the party structure to perform the following functions:



(a) Receive complaints at various levels related to acts or omissions by PARTY OFFICE HOLDERS that constitute a breach of chapter eight on the Code of Conduct and the Disciplinary Code.



(c) The Special Complaints Committee shall investigate the matter complained of and make appropriate recommendations to the NEXT LEVEL and



(d) THE LEADERSHIP OF THE NEXT LEVEL shall deal with the report on the complaints as appropriate.



It is evident from the foregoing, that only the Functional Executive Committee at the national level of the party has the power to suspend an office holder of the party at the regional level.



Consequently, FEC has quashed the purported suspension of Central Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kwesi Dawood by the Central Regional Executive Committee of the party, as same is wrongful and without regard for due process.



As a law abiding party, we do not and will not condone crime of any form. Neither will we judge an accused person unheard nor presume him guilty until proven innocent. Thus, the Functional Executive Committee will abide by the decision of the Court hearing the matter on the guilt or innocence of the accused person, before we decide on whether or not he should be subjected to disciplinary proceedings of the party.



The leadership of the party will be meeting with the Central Regional Executive Committee in the coming days to resolve all outstanding issues. We urge all officials and members of the Party in the Central Region, particularly members of the Communication Team to stay focused and work hard with a united sense of purpose towards the Victory 2024 Agenda of the party.



Signed,

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary