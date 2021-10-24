Kweku Baako ‘sets the records straight’ on Aflao E-block

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper has published a social media post that seeks to clear the confusion about the E-block project at Aflao.



In an October 23, 2021 post on his Facebook wall, Kweku Baako gave comprehensive information about the project which has become the subject of divisive discourse following President Akufo-Addo interview on Peace FM.



Baako took his followers on a journey of when the project was commenced to its current state which he asserts is just 4% away from completion and operationalization.



He stated that the Ministry of Education and the contractor are in talks to address some issues on the project.



“The Ministry of Education is working with the Contractor and the Consultant to resolve the issues around IPC No. 7. Meanwhile, steps are being taken to complete the outstanding works and hand over the project to the Client for operationalization,” he said



Baako in his concluding remarks said that the progress of work on the project under the Akufo-Addo does not support the notion that it has been abandoned.



He dared critics to provide evidence to support their claim that the Akufo-Addo government has abandoned the project.



“As indicated, completion percentage now is 96%. The trajectory of commencement, construction and completion(the 3 Cs) clearly shows that the claim of ABANDONEMENT is UNSUSTAINABLE in this context. Those who challenge this assertion could provide evidence of the issuance of IPCs by the Consultant to contradict this conclusion and vindicate their assertion!"











