Kweku Baako sets record straight on Eurojet hospital projects

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has suggested that no administration can lay ‘exclusive credit’ for the EUROJET hospital projects.



Taking to his Facebook page on the matter, the veteran journalist said the project was initiated under former President John Agyekum Kufuor who secured the funding in 2008.



He reiterated that various administrations post the Kufuor era have at each point in time played a role to ensure the project sees the light of day.



This, he noted, was corroborated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he commissioned the Upper West Regional Hospital, one of the nine Eurojet hospital projects, in 2019.



He stated that he has once again come out with the facts of the matter as a result of the “needless and unwarranted” controversy by members of the political divide who want to be exclusively credited for it.



“In spite of the abundance of material of evidential value underscoring the genesis and trajectory of the Project under reference, it appears there's still some controversy relative to who did what, when, where and how to actualise and sustain the evolution of the Project to date.



“Honestly, but for the tendency of "political elements" across the political divide, who are prone to claim "exclusive credit" relative to this and other projects, methinks the controversy is needless and unwarranted. However, in an environment of competitive partisan politics, it is virtually impossible to impose an "injunction" on this "sub-culture". Hence my decision to set the records straight via "The 4 Cs methodology"; (Conceptualization, Construction, Completion and Commissioning).



“Indeed, evidence of this "methodology" was best articulated by President Akufo-Addo when he commissioned one of the Nine Eurojet Hospitals; the Upper West Regional Hospital(Wa) on 18th. August, 2019.



“Hear him: " This project has passed through the hands of four successive Presidents of Ghana. It was initiated and begun under the 2nd. President of the 4th. Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor; it was continued by His Excellency John Evans Atta Mills; and his successor; His Excellency John Dramani Mahama; and it has been commissioned by me; the 5th. President of the 4th. Republic. This is a good statement about our country, of our institutions and of our governance".



“As I indicated elsewhere recently, and two years ago, the above presidential observation tells the factual and truthful story relative to "the 4 Cs" of the EUROJET HOSPITALS PROJECT(s),” Kweku Baako wrote on his page.



In 2020, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper had the opportunity to clarify issues concerning the project.



He took on the current opposition National Democratic Congress who were claiming ‘ownership’ of the project in their famous Green Book.



Kweku Baako said the funds for the project was secured by Kufour but he could not see to the initiation and completion as the New Patriotic Party were voted out of office.



He indicated that the Mills-Mahama administration which took over gave its consent to the continuation of the project which had already gained Parliamentary approval.



Akufo-Addo's role in Euroget



The New Crusading Guide Editor-in-Chief then pointed out that it took President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to secure funds for the continuity of the projects; listing their various stages of completion currently.



"The Wa 160-bed Upper West Regional hospital has been completed 100 percent and handed over. The 100-bed Ga East Municipal hospital has also been completed 100% and handed over. The 60-bed district hospital, Tepa, is 80%; anticipated completion date is August 2020," he emphasized adding that the 60-bed district hospital for Konongo and Salaga district hospitals will be completed in December 2020 and February 2021 respectively," Kweku Baako said in 2020



About the Eurojet hospital project



Euroget De-Invest, an Egyptian company, was contracted by the Government of Ghana in 2008 to put up nine hospitals, including a Military hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



Sources indicate that under the provision of the contract, the entire project should have been completed within three years of commencement at the cost of $519 million.



The projects included the construction of a 160-bed Regional hospital at Wa in the Upper West, a 60-bed district hospital for Salaga in the Northern Region, a 60-bed district hospital at Tepa in the Ashanti Region, a 60-bed district hospital for Nsawkaw in Brong-Ahafo Region and a 500-bed Military hospital in Kumasi.



There was also to be a 60-bed district hospital for Konongo and a 250-bed hospital in the Ashanti Region and the rest are a 100-bed district hospital for Madina and a 60-bed hospital for the Twifo-Praso District in the Greater Accra and Central Regions.



All these are in the name of the Ministry of Health.



