Kweku Baako; Kwesi Pratt asked to return CPP

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of the Communication team for the Convention People's Party (CPP), Sylvester Soprano Sarpong, has called on the National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay to return to his roots.



In an emotional appeal on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, the CPP Communicator struggling to hold back his tears, also called on Kwesi Pratt to "look sharp", and for the Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako "to stop masquerading as a CPP" member but yet acting as the "spokesperson for President Akufo-Addo" and rather return to the CPP to help build a better Ghana.



"Ghana needs the CPP more than ever . . . we have the men but they've left us to join the NPP and the NDC . . . I'll plead with them to come back home. I'm speaking to Mr Freddie Blay; come back to your roots, I'm speaking to Kweku Baako Jnr. who has become a spokesman for President Akufo-Addo but still masquerading as a CPP man; in the name of Kweku Baako Snr. and all that is good for Ghana; it's time for you to come back home. We're calling on comrade Kwesi Pratt Jnr to stop talking for the NDC and start talking for the CPP . . . "