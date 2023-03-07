Kweiman land saga: Nii Anang is not the chief of Kweiman – Committee of Chiefs

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A committee of chiefs has said that Prosper Nii Annang is not the chief of Kweiman, as suggested in the media.



According to them, Prosper Nii Annang is an impostor creating needles confusion about the ownership of some lands in Kweiman by attacking the government and one Moses Abor, who is helping to resolve disputes regarding the said land.



In a release sighted by GhanaWeb, the chiefs warned that the actions of Nii Annang pose a threat to the security of Kweiman.



“We wish to set the records straight on happenings on the Kweiman which (if) not checked may affect the peace and stability of the area. Some falsehoods have been peddled against Moses Abor, the regional youth organizer for the Greater Accra Region.



“Moses Abor’s role in this has helped us in resolving most of the issues we had with regards to the dairy farm. In fact, the man Prosper Nii Annang claiming to be a chief of Kweiman is not a chief; nobody knows him here.



“We are setting the records straight, Moses Abor‘s involvement has rather brought peaceful resolution, and rightful owners of the land are beginning to get resolution to their grievances,” parts of the statement read.



The chiefs, therefore, apologized to the government for the actions of Nii Annang and thanked the president for helping them resolve the impasse on the said land.



“On behalf of the Committee of Chiefs, we wish to render an unqualified apology to the lands minister and his deputy, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Benito Owusu Bio, as well as Moses Abor and other stakeholders who were wrongfully attacked and accused by the impostor Prosper Nii Annang.



“We wish to commend the Akufo-Addo-led government, especially Vice President Bawumia, for his effort to ensure these lands are released to their rightful owners,” the statement said.



Background



Prosper Nii Annang, who is said to be the chief of Kweiman, gave the government a 14-day ultimatum to address concerns over what he says is the massive encroachment of Kweiman lands by the Chiefs of Oyarifa, Amanfrom and Danfa.



According to him, the failure of the government to intervene may cause instability in the community as they may take the laws into their hands.



“…we are giving them two weeks to hand over the land to us if their law in Ghana. The government will not like what will happen if he fails to intercede. Unless he kills all of us here because government because we won’t sit here and watch government take the land to people who are not even from here. We are not fighting government; we are doing what is right because there is law.”



Prosper Nii Annang said this after several calls on the government to intervene to prevent land guards and security personnel from further encroachment have proven futile.



Read the full statement by the chiefs below:











Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:











IB/SEA