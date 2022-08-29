Kwasi Kwarteng will be UK PM within 10 years - Gabby predicts

General News of Monday, 29 August 2022

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has tipped British-born Ghanaian and MP for Spelthorne, Kwasi Kwarteng, to be Prime Minister of the United Kingdom within ten years.



In an August 28 Twitter post, the NPP stalwart extolled the qualities of the Kwarteng stating that he is ‘humble, highly competent, affable and fiercely patriotic’.



According to him, these traits have been inculcated in the MP by his mother, Charlotte, who is said to have a strong influence on him.



“Watch out for @KwasiKwarteng. I tip him to be UK PM before turn of the decade. Super smart (intellectually even if his dress style ain’t), principled, disciplined, loyal, confident, humble, highly competent, affable & fiercely patriotic. If you know his mother you’ll understand,” Gabby tweeted.



Kwasi Kwarteng’s name popped up as one of the MPs to replace Boris Johnson when the latter resigned as head of the UK Conservative Party on Thursday, July 7, 2022, after losing the support of top cabinet ministers.

He however backed out and threw his weight behind Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss.



Truss who looks to replicate the feat of former UK PM Margaret Thatcher has vowed to cut down on taxes to stimulate growth in the country’s economy.



Kwasi Kwarteng, who doubles as the Business and Energy Secretary in backing Liz Truss told ‘The Sun’ that “We have had a lot of tax rises and we can’t tax our way to prosperity.



“No country has ever done that. She [Liz Truss] is very much focused on wealth creation. What we can't do is simply load our economy with lots of different taxes.



“I think there has to be a reset and there has to be a new path. Liz’s basic instinct on tax is right.



“She doesn’t think people should be paying increasingly higher taxes to pay for higher spending,” Kwasi Kwarteng was quoted by ‘The Sun’ as saying.



A new leader is expected to be elected before the party conference in October, but Johnson continues as a caretaker leader until then.



The UK PM race is being strongly contested by Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak with the winner set to be announced in September.





