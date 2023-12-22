Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong files nomination form to contest Asante Akyem North seat

Politics of Friday, 22 December 2023

The Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong has filed his nomination form to contest the Asante Akyem North seat.



In all, some five aspirants have picked up nominations to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi.



Among the contenders are Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong, the PRO for the Ministry of Education, Dr. Samuel Kwadwo Frimpong from the Office of the Vice President, seasoned businessman Stephen Obeng Saka, and the former MP and CEO for the Accra Digital Centre, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.



Kwasi Kwarteng speaking with journalists on December 22, 2023 noted that his vision to contest is hinged on bridging the link between education and socioeconomic transformation in the constituency .



"My work at the Ministry speaks for itself where we have championed various reforms in the education sector and I am looking forward to replicating that to good people of Asante Akyem North when given the nod in the primaries," Kwasi Kwarteng Frimpong noted.



"Although government has created access to education, we want deepen that access further to ensure our children have the right opportunities and foundation to propel their careers in the future," he added.



The chairman for the Parliamentary Elections Committee in the constituency, Kwadwo Owusu Akome on his part noted that, all the aspirants in filing their forms presented what they were seeking to do for the constituency.



“We have five people who want to contest for the seat in Asante Akyem and it includes the incumbent MP Andy Appiah Kubi. The aspirants have all come with their messages and vision apart from the sitting MP. Basically, they are all talking about education, health, and other infrastructure. The various individuals have said that they have built networks they can utilise to bring development into the constituency,” he said.



The Chairman further highlighted some of the challenges that confront the constituency, emphasising the need for infrastructure improvements in schools and better accommodation for teachers to enhance education quality in the constituency.



“We have very bad roads in this constituency and also getting jobs is very difficult. So, we need them to help us in that regard. They can bring in the government’s one district one factory to this constituency."



