Kwaprow Chief's threat in reclaiming UCC lands disturbing, security agencies must act- UCC

General News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The University of Cape Coast is appealing to Ghana’s security agencies to take seriously and act on a threat issued against it by one Nana Kwesi Mensah III presenting himself as the Chief of Kwaprow, a community within the University.



Nana Kwesi Mensah III is threatening to apply force if persuasion fails as he speaks about reclaiming portion of lands belonging to the University of Cape Coast.



Speaking in an interview with ATL FM NEWS, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Kwabena Antwi-Konadu said the University finds the threat very disturbing considering the peace the University enjoys with its surrounding communities.



“…this man is threatening that if persuasion fails force will be applied. That we find very disturbing because the University is part of the community. The community has become part of the University. There is a cordial relationship among all the communities surrounding the University. The University has been existing very peacefully. Once a while you hear complaints here and there which is very normal at times but then to threaten the peace, I think the security agencies must not take it for granted.”



He further indicated that what the University desires is to co-exist peacefully with its neighbours. “After all the University is for the community. The community is also for the University”.



According to him, since the University is for the state and it desires to operate in a conducive environment, it will continue to pursue a peaceful relationship with the communities.



He noted that it is not the aim of the University to take legal action regarding this matter however ‘if it gets to that why not, because the rule of law should exist’



He said the university will not be antagonistic or create conditions that will daunt the peace between the communities and the University.