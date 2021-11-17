Kwame Yeboah releases debut single ‘Aseda’

Music of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

‘Aseda’ is the first single from the upcoming record album of the musical genius, Kwame Yeboah who played over 17 instruments professionally by age 17.



The outstanding multi-instrumentalist, producer and inspirational musical director has worked with international greats such as Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Craig David, Stevie Wonder, Shaggy, The Maestro, Kojo Antwi and many more, shares his gratitude for life, nature and love with his debut smooth jazz release.



‘Aseda’ means 'Gratitude' in the Akan language of Ghana and this song is the perfect representation of that feeling and the positive attitude that resonates in the country and its people. The tranquil melodies of ‘Aseda’ are rich and uplifting.



It is beautiful, praise-worthy music to give thanks and praise to the Almighty and the kind souls all around us. Its masterful harmonic complexity is testament to the years Kwame has taken to master his craft in humility and his extensive experience in delighting audiences worldwide with his upbeat joyous performances.



The song's composition is inspired by Kwame’s dynamic life journey and his sincere gratitude for the blessings that have been showered upon him. The heady sounds of ‘Aseda’ will transport you into the mind space of gratitude, bathing your imagination in the golden West African sunlight and gently welcoming you into a whole new refreshing state of being.



‘Aseda is here’.



