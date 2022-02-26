Kwame Sefa Kayi wades into government-UTAG impasse

General News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Krokoo, has hinted at possible reasons behind government’s reluctance to grant the demands of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



According to him, government fears that meeting the request of the striking lectures could open the floodgates for other labour unions to claim same.



He stated on his show that government is in a difficult position and will have to make a lot of considerations on the matter.



“Some members want the strike suspended, others want it continued. It’s about their entry-level salaries. They want it to be the equivalent of $2084. They’ve been fighting over this for eleven years. That is one of the main issues but they have other conditions as well.



“It’s not that easy for government. On face-value, you would argue that government should grant their request but once you do it, you’ll see TEWU, doctors, teachers, others coming up to make demands so it’s not easy like that," he said.



Lecturers in various public universities have been on strike since January 10, 2022. Meetings with government officials have yielded no result.



On February 15, 2022, an Accra High Court ordered UTAG to suspend their strike and return to the lecture halls.



The Labour Division of the Accra High Court placed an injunction on the strike after it upheld an interlocutory application by the National Labour Commission (NLC).



It was expected the tertiary institutions would resume but some UTAG branches have kicked against the order by the High Court.