Kwame Sefa Kayi’s kind words that made James Kwabena Bomfeh shed tears on Peace FM

James Kwabena Bomfeh, alias Kabila, the former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party, is renowned for his hard-hitting and sometimes, controversial takes on political issues, particularly when it is against the National Democratic Congress.



But although he appears tough and looks like a man who does not easily show emotions, Kabila, like every human being, has moments where he loses his control and drops some tears.



The softer side of Kwabena Bomfeh came to light on the August 31 edition of the Kokrokoo Show when Kwame Sefa Kayi celebrated him for being on the cusp of bagging a PhD from the University of Cape Coast.



Ahead of the presentation of his PhD viva, Kwame Sefa Kayi prayed for him to pass and commended him for being an inspiration to many people.



“If things go according to plan, he will be called Dr James Kwabena Bomfeh. He is doctor in the making. You are inspiration to a lot of people,” he said.



The kind words from Kwame Sefa Kayi and the other panel members on the show left Kabila in tears.



James Kwabena Bomfeh, who served as the General Secretary of the CPP, left the party in December 2020.



“If my mind serves me right, I am a party member who knows the party’s rules and principles, and our party’s rules and laws dictate that if at any point in time you have any strong conviction to support somebody who is not a member of the party, you have forfeited your position and membership of the party.



“So, the day I open my mouth to declare that Nana Addo Dankwa has done certain things that need to be supported and that I will go and campaign for him, I first said it on Kwame Sefa Kayi’s program, that day, I forfeited my membership of the CPP,” he added.







