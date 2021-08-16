Kwame Sefa Kayi responds to critics of NPA appointment

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Sefa Kayi is a board member of the National Petroleum Authority



•His appointment has been criticized by some Ghanaians



•He has responded to his critics



Celebrated broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has reacted to critics of his appointment on the board of the National Petroleum Authority.



The appointment of the journalist by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not gone with criticism with his works as a journalist questioned by some Ghanaians.



Amid the criticism have been some form of personal attacks targeted at Sefa Kayi who as per the critics has by his acceptance of the appointment confirmed his membership of the New Patriotic Party.



On his Kokrokoo show, Sam Pyne, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP and self-style social commentator Allotey Jacobs offered to fight Sefa Kayi’s battle for him but he advised them against it.



He urged them not to respond to the attacks as he has developed a thick skin for such verbal assaults.



“There is a line in one of Professor PAV Ansah’s many writings that Egbert Fabille has made it stuck with me. He said ‘if not for the fact that Kwesi Mensah has stolen ‘amondze' (sanitary towel) and is being harassed like how would the corporal be of the same level as a sergeant. There is an issue so all manner of people are saying what they feel. There is a reason why it is important to overlook certain things and not respond,” he said.



Kwame Sefa Kayi was on August 6, 2021, sworn in as a board member of the National Petroleum Authority.



The seven-member board chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo include Manuel Sawyyerr Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu, and Dr Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah as members.



NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Diana Mogre are part of the board members.



