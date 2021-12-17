Kwame Pianim slams journalists who serve on public boards

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Journalists must not serve on public boards, Kwame Pianim



How do you criticize government, Kwame Pianim questions appointed journalists



Paul Adom-Otchere, Kwame Sefa Kayi appointed to public boards



Economist and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Kwame Pianim has slammed current and previous governments for appointing journalists to the boards of public institutions in Ghana.



According to him, such appointment makes it difficult for journalist to effectively carry out their duties as a watchdog.



“You and I should also make sure that we speak the truth. The media (the fourth estate), yours is to speak truth to power, and I have told my friends who are in the media that if you are easily dazzled by the glare of power don’t get close to power,” Pianim said.



Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Nhyira-Addo on The Asaase Breakfast Show on Thursday, he wondered how these appointed journalists will criticise a government they are part off.



“I said it at our meeting the other time: no media person should be a member of the board of any public institution.



“How can you criticise a government that you are a part of? If you are a think tank, you are criticising policy; you should not be part of policymaking.” Asaaseradio.com quoted the economist.



His comments come after the recent appointments of Paul Adom-Otchere (Metro TV) and Kwame Sefa Kayi (Peace FM) to the boards of Ghana Airports Company Ltd and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



