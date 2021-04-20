Kwame Nkrumah was 100 years ahead of his peers – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has said Kwame Nkrumah is 100 hundred years far ahead of his peers in terms of vision and thinking, MyNewsGh.com reports.



According to the MP whose party has historic ties to UP tradition, anyone with a sense of fairness will appreciate Nkrumah had a vision.



“You were saying when we had independence 1957 at the same time with South Korea, now go and see what they have done with their country from 1968,” he said.



“As for me, I am an NPP, but Kwame Nkrumah was great. Kwame Nkrumah is 100 years ahead of his peers. Yes. I don’t care who will criticize me or whatever. You cannot say he was ahead of his peers by even 50 years because, for 64 years, Nkrumah is still alive in this country for his good works” Kennedy Agyapong added.



He explained that the vision of the Tema motorway alone is great.



“Take the motorway alone, we have not been able to do anything about it after 45 years, Akosombo you can name it, the things Nkrumah did. I am UP and some of the things he later did were bad. But apart from the atrocities against his opponents, he was ahead of his peers by 100 years,” He explained.



