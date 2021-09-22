Kwame Nkrumah's vision remains an anchor for African liberation - Kofi Buah

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has asked African leaders to apply Dr.Kwame Nkrumah's all-time, tried, and tested vision of African liberation backed by political and economic freedom. He said the continent was struggling with poor leadership because many of the leaders have refused to apply Nkrumah’s vision.



According to him," as the nation commemorates the 102nd birthday of the first President of the Republic of Ghana, the people of Ellembelle join millions around the world to thank God "for making you a part of history that liberated humanity".



This was contained in a press release issued and signed by the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to commemorate the birthday of Dr.Nkrumah.



The statement said Dr.Nkrumah's commitment to advance the cause of humanity, particularly on the African continent was not only historically unmatched but factually visible and futuristically aspiring".



"The people of Ellembelle and for that matter, Ghanaians would continue to celebrate you as the founder of your country, liberator of Africa, and humble servant of humanity", the release remarked.



The statement added that Dr.Kwame Nkrumah represented honesty in leadership, built our country with emphasis on empirical data, scientific and moral orientation backed by economical consciousness all embedded in African values.



According to the statement, "Ghana, Africa, and the world could not afford to forget about Osagyefo Dr.Kwame Nkrumah serving humanity with humility and dexterity"



It eulogized Ghana's first President for the rapid socio-economic transformation of the country, adding that Ghana, Africa, the world, and God Almighty cannot forget about the imprint Dr.Nkrumah made in the sands of time.



