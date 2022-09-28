Kwame Nkrumah’s bodyguard paid GH¢47 as monthly pension

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

The current state of an 85-year-old man who served as a bodyguard to Ghana’s first president is sadly one that speaks of neglect by the state he served.



Christian Blukoo was a bodyguard of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah but now in his retirement, the old man who is now visually impaired is finding life difficult.



Amidst the current economic hardship, Mr Blekuu lives on a meagre GHC47 monthly pension allowance despite his history of dedication and service to the state and the first president of the land.



More sadly, the 85-year-old visually impaired old man who resides at Mafi-Adidome in the Volta Region’s Central Tongu District, does not receive the ¢47 monthly pension allowance on time.



“Because the money is small, I go to the bank every three months. Even that does not come regularly,” he lamented in Joy Prime documentary dubbed ‘The Last Guard.’

He indicates that various attempts aimed at getting the government to effect an upward adjustment to his pension allowance have proved futile.



The efforts include an appeal letter written on his behalf by the Ghana Government Pensioners Association in 2014 to the Controller and Accountant General.



Further attempts to alleviate Mr Blukoo’s plight by seeking support from the government’s Disability Fund which was introduced to empower persons living with disabilities have also failed.



“Up to now…Ghana! They took my pictures and particulars but I haven’t gotten anything. They said they will send it to my phone but up to now [nothing has come]. So, I don’t want anybody to suffer for me,” the pensioner shared his frustration in seeking support from the Fund.



Despite his predicament and disappointment over his neglect by the state, Mr Blukoo finds a bit of comfort in listening to his three radio sets, and is hopeful of living to celebrate his 100th birthday.



