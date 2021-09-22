Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP is in disarray – Bernard Mornah

Politics of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Mr Bernard Mornah, has said the Convention People’s Party (CPP) is in total disarray considering its current state.



According to him, the party formed some 72 years ago with the wellbeing of the Ghanaian at heart, has today changed its ideology to seeking for personal interests.



Speaking on the current state of the party in line with the 112th birthday of the late founder, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, he said, “The party is in disarray. Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP formed in 1949 is not in the shape that it was, that was the full mobilizer.



“Kwame Nkrumah and his followers did not think about themselves, they thought about the society," the former PNC Executive told Kwamena Sam-Biney, co-host of Anopa Bofo morning show.



He cited the differences in the ideology of handling the party in the past and currently as a major setback to their progression.



“But today, it is about what one will gain in whatever he or she engaged in. so let us go and aligned something and get something to help ourselves. And that mentality is the reason why we have not seen progress within the Nkrumah’s front,” He stressed.



Furthermore, he is of the belief that after disintegrating Nkrumah’s front to the likes PNP, NIP, PHP, NCP and PNC, the CPP party has failed to put the pieces together again after their inability to win power since the 1996 general election.