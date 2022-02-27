Kwame Nkrumah predicted conflict between Russia and Ukraine - Captain Smart claims

General News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Russia fires missiles into Ukraine



UK, France impost sanctions on Russia



Ghanaian students in Ukraine to be evacuated



Godsbrain Captain Smart, host of Onua FM’s morning show has claimed that Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah predicted the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



Captain Smart believes that Nkrumah was ahead of time and knew how the world was going to look like.



Quoting portions of Nkrumah’s ‘Dark Days in Ghana’ book, Captain Smart narrated that Nkrumah in lamenting the coup that toppled his administration drew illustrations with what could happen Ghana.



He said that the supposed invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 23, 2022 is a fulfilment of Kwame Nkrumah’s predictions.



Russia fired missiles into Ukraine on Wednesday triggering a war between the two countries.



The two countries have since been at war with the Ukrainian president joining his troops to fight the Russians who are advancing towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.



For the Ghanaian context, the government has begun moves to evacuate from Ukraine to countries nearby.



The government is also set to meet parent and relatives of Ghanaians living in Ukraine over the issue.



A statement issued by the Ministry on Saturday, February 26 explained that the meeting is in line with “the prevailing precarious security situation in Ukraine, which has necessitated the evacuation of Ghana nationals, among others from the country to safety.”







