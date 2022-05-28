Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park closed

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ministry announces closure of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park



Major works to upgrade memorial park underway



Closure of memorial park temporal, says authorities



The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has been closed until further notice; the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has in a statement issued on May 28, 2022, announced.



Signed by Chief Director of the Ministry, John Yao Agbeko, the facility the temporal closure, effective May 27, 2022, “is to allow for major works to upgrade the Memorial Park to a standard that befits the stature of the Former President and boost the attractiveness of the park and the overall tourism performance of the country.”



The Ministry has apologized for the inconvenience its action may have caused.



Dedicated to the memory of the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first Prime Minister and President, the park, designed to reflect and celebrate Nkrumah's life is located in the heart of Accra.



The park, dedicated in 1992, includes symbolic statues and a mausoleum including Nkrumah’s ‘Forward ever, backward never’ bronze statue situated in the centre.



