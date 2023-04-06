Kwame Governs slams government for introduction of digital ‘tax’ for Uber, Bolt, others

General News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has slammed the government over the introduction of a "Digital Transport Fee”, which will be charged on all complete trips on Uber, Bolt and other ride-hailing service.



According to him, the introduction of the GH¢1 ‘Digital Transport Fee” is a guise the government is using to burden the people of Ghana with another tax.



In a Facebook post shared on Thursday, April 6, 2023, Agbodza added that the government has over the past few years introduced a number of taxes in the ride-hailing sector and the introduction of more taxes is likely to cripple the sector.



“It would be recalled that in 2019, DVLA introduced a GH¢120 annual fee on ride-hailing platforms - Uber, Bolt and Yango. This charge came in two parts - GH¢60 for unique DVLA stickers, while drivers were to also pay GH¢60, all under the umbrella of Verification of License and Roadworthy Fee.



“At this time of great economic difficulty, chiefly driven by high transport and fuel cost, it will be most insensitive on the part of government, acting through the DVLA, to impose yet another tax under the guise of Digital Transport Fee.



“What really happened to Government's mantra of moving the economy from taxation to production? The Ghanaian people demand answers from DVLA and the Transport Ministry now,” parts of the post read.



Governs Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, called on the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), which the ride-hailing companies have indicated directed them to collect the GH¢ tax, to explain to the people of Ghana why they are taking it.



“… the DVLA must come out immediately to provide details on what this charge constitutes and how it situates within any approved guidelines, regulations or fees and charges instituted by relevant authority, be it the Ministry of Transport, the National Road Safety Authority or any other body so authorised by law,” he wrote.



