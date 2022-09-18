Kwame Abronye, when are you going to be sensible? – Ex-NPP parliamentary aspirant

Politics of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Former parliamentary aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Oduro Takyi, has berated the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, a.k.a. Abronye DC, for the allegation he made about ex-President Mahama’s ex-gratia payment.



According to Oduro Takyi, the NPP has no regard for Abronye and only uses him for their dirty work, including spreading lies and propaganda.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former NPP member, who hails from the same region (Bono Region) as the NPP regional chairman, said that he (Abronye) is a disgrace to their region.



“Abronye is a total disgrace to the people of the Bono Region. Because you see, out of all the appointments of the president, including ministers, ambassadors and boards of state agencies, Abronye got none.



“But when the NPP wants to use someone for stupidity, they send you (Abronye). They send you to do their dirty work, but when it comes to good things, you are not thought of. Kwame Abronye, when are you going to be sensible? You’re disgracing the people of the Bono Region.



“Regardless of the fact that Abronye is a member of the NPP, he is a Bono and as a Bono myself, I am comforted when I see Bono people progressing. But as for you (Abronye), it looks as if you have been embedded with foolishness,” he said in Twi.



Abronye DC alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama took ex-gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013 and GH¢15 million in 2017, a claim the former president has denied.



He alleged that the former president took the GH¢14 million ex-gratia in his Agricultural Development Bank Account and that he (Mahama) also received retirement benefits including his salaries, accommodation allowances, travel allowances, and salaries of his staff that summed up to GH¢15 million.



But Mahama has denied the GH¢14 million and has also said that he does not receive his full retirement benefits.



“They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself, I pay for my own fuel, the state doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff, I pay my own medical bills. I pay for my own air tickets when I travel,” the ex-president said in a TV3 interview.



Watch the interview below:







