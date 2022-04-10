Kwaku Kwarteng becomes first NPP MP to publicly defend embattled Adwoa Safo

General News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Kwaku Karteng, Obuasi West Member of Parliament, has stated that absentee colleague, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has good grounds for her current absence from the lawmaking chamber.



According to Kwarteng, the Dome-Kwabenya MP deserves sympathy and support in her current challenging times instead of attacks.



He disclosed on Joy FM's news analysis programme News File, that majority of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, MPs support Adwoa Safo and that they do not believe that she is obstructing the work of Parliament as a number of them have publicly stated.



“Majority of us on the NPP side, we don’t believe that (that she is deliberately sabotaging government), so that point must be made clear…the last thing I will do is to target Adwoa Safo, she is my friend, I just don’t want to do that.



"I do not think you blame her to say that she is doing this maliciously, the majority of us believe that Adwoa Safo is not doing this maliciously,” he told show host Samson Lardi Anyenini.



“All of us including myself also believe that the fact that her situation rather calls for our sympathy and support (but) does not mean that the Parliament of Ghana must almost perpetually be without a member that has been elected to represent a constituency. We must differentiate two things.



He becomes the first NPP MP to publicly speak in support of the embattled colleague and the on-leave Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection.



“This precedent that we will protect a situation that reduces the numbers of Parliament never mind what is causing so long as it will give us a numerical advantage, we will support, we are setting a precedent that the people of this country do not need,” he noted.



Adwoa Safo has been publicly rebuked by about a half-dozen colleagues who have accused her of sabotaging government with her absence in the chamber stalling progress because of the hung nature of the 8th Parliament.



The NPP has 137 seats, same as the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC. The deciding factor is of Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the only independent candidate who works with the NPP to make them the Majority Group.



Adwoa Safo was last attended Parliament in December 2021 during the unsuccessful push to pass the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



She is currently the subject of a referral to the Privileges Committee of the House for unsanctioned absence exceeding the lawful threshold.