Kwaku Agyeman-Manu should resign now - Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

Politics of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Mr. George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, says that Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu should resign because he circumvented due procedure in the failed Sputnik V vaccine purchase.



This comes after an ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to probe the deal recommended that efforts should be made to retrieve over GHS16 million expended as part of the deal.



The Minority in Parliament for instance has threatened to pass a vote of censure on the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



The lawmaker has also added his voice to calls for the dismissal of the Minister.



‘I believe he(Kwaku Agyeman-Manu) must honorably resign or the president should dismiss him,’’ Mr. George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“All this while, I have been of the strong conviction that the President, Akufo-Addo would have done the needful but from all indications, it looks as though the President hasn’t heard anything and he hasn’t seen anything.



He emphasized that, even if it is not typical for Ghana, it is unacceptable to infringe the procurement rules.