Kwahu Traditional Council announces final funeral rites of the late Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Kwahu Traditional Council has set Sunday 26th November to Sunday 3rd December 2023 as dates for the performance of the final funeral rites of the late Kwahuhene and President of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Daasebre Akumoah Boateng II.



Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II passed on at the age of 80 years in 2013 and the doteyie (first funeral) was held in 2014 having reigned for 42 years.



The late Kwahuhene was enstooled in 1971 and later elected President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs for two consecutive terms between 1982 and 1989.



He was also elected Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs from 1985 to 1988.



The late Daasebre Boateng II was appointed the Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) from 2001 to 2009.



He was a lawyer by profession and known in private life as Nana Kofi Ampadu Acheampong.



According to the Chairman of the Funeral Planning Committee, Akyemfour Asiedu Agyeman III, Kwahu Adontehene the funeral is opened to the public but urged visitors to adhere to the strict arrangements as outlined.



Akyemfour Asiedu Agyeman III indicated that activities earmarked includes a wake keeping, traditional wailing and singing of dirges, firing of musketry, general cleaning of Kwahutownship, pouring of libation at River Subri, traditional drumming and dancing by Priests and Priestess, arrival in palanquin by Kwahuhene, His Royal Majesty Daasebre AkuamoahAgyepong II and Muslim Prayer and non-denominational thanksgiving.



He further disclosed that in connection with the final funeral rites there has been a ban on noise making within the Kwahu Traditional Area.



The funeral arrangements are as follows:



Sunday, 26th November 2023



Wake keeping and firing of musketry and traditional wailing and singing of dirges.



Monday, 27th November 2023



General Cleaning by citizens of Kwahu, firing of musketry and traditional drumming and dancing.



Tuesday, 28th November 2023



Pouring of libation at River Subri (main river) by Nsumankwahene and firing of musketry.



Wednesday, 29th November 2023



Traditional drumming and dancing by Priest/ Priestess of Kwahu Traditional Area.



Thursday, 30th November 2023



Arrival by Kwahuhene, His Royal Majesty Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II and other sub-chiefs and traditional rulers in palanquin and the carrying of the Sampon (Effigy) to the durbargrounds.



His Royal Majesty will sit in state with his sub-chiefs to receive sympathizers and donations.



Friday, 1st December, 2023



There will be a Muslim Prayer and Story Telling



Saturday, 2nd December, 2023



Firing of musketry and drumming by wing chiefs, Ahenemma, Abusua , Kwahuhene and also “Tiagya” the removal of the Sampon.



Sunday, 3rd December, 2023



Interdenominational Memorial Church Service.