Kwahu Bepong police officer dies behind counter at post

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

• Officer was found dead behind the police counter at post



• His body is to be sent to Accra for an autopsy



• No physical incriminating evidence was found on the body





A corporal with Ghana Police Service, Balatignan K. Kwesi is reported to have died under circumstances described as mysterious.



The young police officer stationed under the Kwahu Bepong Police Command reportedly died while sitting behind a police counter.



According to report by Mynewsgh.com the deceased officer was found lying dead in a supine position behind the counter with foam running from his mouth when he was discovered by the Station Officer, Inspector Paul Adjei.



Inspector Adjei is said to have reported the matter to the Mpraeso District Police Commander, Superintendent Richard Hornuvo.



A search reportedly conducted on the body of the deceased is said to have turned out negative in terms of incriminating or suspicious evidence.



The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the Kwahu Government Hospital mortuary for onward conveyance to the police hospital in Accra where an autopsy will be conducted.