Kwahu Aduamoa market centre left to rot

Regional News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Some community members of Kwahu Aduamoa in the Kwahu East District have called on the Kwahu East District assembly and traditional leaders to help revive the abandoned market centre to enable them have access to the place.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Aduamoa, Mr Kwesi Ankomah, a concerned member of the community disclosed that traders who patronized the market believed that there were superstitious beliefs surrounding the establishment of the market thereby scaring them away from selling their produce.



He said the market was abandoned for so many years and all efforts the unit committee members of the community made to maintain the place through frequent weeding were unsuccessful.









“Several announcements have been made by the traditional leaders to enable traders get in the market to sell their produce but all had proved futile”, he added.He added that trading during market days was not effective and inhabitants were worried since they had to travel to Mpraeso to get food stuffs and due to the bad situation, businesses had gone down in the community.Mr Ankomah appealed to the Kwahu East District Assembly to help them to renovate the only public toilet facility that served households along the Aduamoa- Obo catchment area.Madam Sarah Nketia, a Petty Trader at Aduamoa said marketing of their produce in the community had become tedious since they had to move from house-to-house to sell food staffs and pleaded with authorities to work hard to revive the market centre to improve the livelihoods of the people.She said trading had been slow and their earnings had dropped drastically, thereby making life unbearable for the inhabitants.Madam Akosua Oforiwaa, a tiger nuts farmer who spoke to the Ghana News Agency added that businesses were dwindling in the area because there were no activities on- going during market days.She said at times the tiger nuts they produced got bad if the farmers did not have investors to buy it in large quantity that end the farmers to run at a lost.She therefore called on the traditional authority to put in stringent measures to ensure the market operated to enhance the living standards of the people.Meanwhile, when the Ghana News Agency contacted the Kwahu East District Chief Executive, Mr Isaac Agyapong, he said he had no idea that the market was not functioning and promised to contact the assembly member for the area and traditional authorities to help resolve the issue.