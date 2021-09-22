Kwadwo Mpiani reveals what NPP must do to 'break the 8’

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The NPP is focused on ‘breaking the eight’ in the 2024 elections



Kwadwo Mpiani believes that can only be possible if government appointees remain disciplined



He has also lamented the abuse of sirens by government officials



Kwadwo Mpiani, a Chief of Staff under President John Agyekum Kufuor has served the governing New Patriotic Party some advice on how they can rewrite history in Ghana politics by becoming the first country under the fourth republic to govern the country for an uninterrupted twelve years.



Mpiani, in a Citi News interview said that the discipline and conduct of government appointees will be the deciding factors in the 2024 elections for the NPP.



Kwadwo Mpiani is impressed with the strides the country has made under President Akufo-Addo but observes that the conduct of some his appointees leaves much to be desired.



He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to crack the whip on appointees whose conduct could derail the party’s objective of retaining power in 2024.



Kwadwo Mpiani believes if the president is able to put in place measures to regulate the behavior of his appointees, the NPP could win the elections.



One of the things, Kwadwo Mpiani singled out is the abuse of sirens by government officials. He disclosed that under the Kufuor administration no such thing happened.



“He [Akufo-Addo] is doing well. There are a lot of problems, no doubt about that. What I want to him do [is to ensure] attitudinal change, starting from the government to the average Ghanaian. He must look at that critically. If he is able to do that, a lot of our problems will be solved.”



“[He must check the] approach to governance and behaviour [of officials] to the society. For instance, this abuse of sirens [by government officials], I find it to be indiscipline. We [Kufuor-Administration] were not doing that. Unless there is a function, and you are late, then you can seek permission to do that. I wrote to some regional ministers, who we were told, go to work every day with sirens. I wrote to them that it must be stopped and stopped immediately,” he stated.



“It is possible [to break the 8] depending on how we carry ourselves between now and the next election in 2024. [We need to check] the indiscipline, work hard, address unemployment,” he added.



