Kwadaso records 16 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak of disease

Health News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Kwadaso Municipal Health Directorate has recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak of the disease in March, 2020, with 626 recoveries.



Mrs Grace Billi Kampitib, the Municipal Health Director, said the period under review saw a cumulative case count of 644.



The active cases stood at two, she said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kwadaso.



Mrs Billi Kampitib cautioned the people not to disregard the COVID-19 safety protocols, saying emerging trends globally indicated that the pandemic still posed a danger to humanity.



“We should be wary of the new variants causing havoc to the people and resolve to take precautionary measures before it is too late,” she said.



Mrs Kampitib said as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus, the Directorate had organised a series of community engagements with key stakeholders to help enforce to the letter all those protocols required for the safety of the people.



Additionally, the authorities had intensified training for health staff and surveillance officers to increase the index of suspicion for COVID-19 cases in health facilities.



They were also ensuring the availability of essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in key institutions such as hospitals, schools and churches.



Mrs Billi Kampitib said in spite of the progress being made by the Health Directorate to address health concerns in the Municipality, it was faced with some pertinent challenges, which called for swift response.



These include the lack of office accommodation for the Directorate and space for Reproductive and Child Health Services at the Nwamase Health Centre.



“Currently, we have only one ward where both sexes are kept together, including paediatrics,” she said.



Mrs Billi Kampitib called on the Government and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to go to their aid to help improve quality healthcare in the Municipality.